Kentucky sex offender arrested after violating his parole

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man released to a halfway house in Paducah has been arrested for violating his parole and for failing to comply with the sex offender registry.

44-year-old Adam Hicks was found at a Paducah church that has a daycare. Hicks was arrested after police received a call that he was at the church asking for money to purchase a bus ticket.

In 2003, Hicks was convicted of sexually abusing two girls, ages 5 and 9, in Warren County. Hicks was released to the Paducah halfway house on February 21. Hicks walked away from the facility on Sunday, March 19, and Parole officials obtained a warrant charging him for parole violation on the next day.

Hicks was arrested on March 21, and was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail. This is Hicks’s second offense with failure to comply with the sex offender registry as he pleaded guilty to it back in 2016.

