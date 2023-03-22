Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: 2 taken to hospital after double shooting on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the 300 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
The shooting happened Tuesday night in the 300 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.(WAVE News (Marty Pearl))
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday night.

Calls reporting a shooting came in just before 11 p.m., LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

Officers responded to the 300 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard and found a man and woman shot in a business.

They were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with injuries officials said are not serious.

LMPD said that a suspect has been arrested, and charges are pending. They didn’t release a name but said the suspect is an adult male.

This is an ongoing investigation by LMPD’s Domestic Violence Unit.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the online crime portal by clicking or tapping here.

