LMPD: 2 taken to hospital after double shooting on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday night.

Calls reporting a shooting came in just before 11 p.m., LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

Officers responded to the 300 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard and found a man and woman shot in a business.

They were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with injuries officials said are not serious.

LMPD said that a suspect has been arrested, and charges are pending. They didn’t release a name but said the suspect is an adult male.

This is an ongoing investigation by LMPD’s Domestic Violence Unit.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the online crime portal by clicking or tapping here.

