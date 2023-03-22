Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville bartenders win awards for best mint juleps

20th annual Rose Julep Cocktail Competition. Courtesy: Four Roses Bourbon and Kentucky Derby...
20th annual Rose Julep Cocktail Competition. Courtesy: Four Roses Bourbon and Kentucky Derby Festival(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Louisville bartenders won awards in the 20th annual Rose Julep Cocktail Competition at Mellwood Art Center.

A panel of expert judges and the public chose the “Judges’ Choice” and “People’s Choice” winning juleps. It’s part of the Kentucky Derby Festival’s “Festival Unveiled” event.

North of Bourbon mixologist Em Sego won the “Judges’ Choice” award for “The Scarlett Rose.” It’s a a cocktail that mingles rose petal infused Four Roses Small Batch with yellow Chartreuse, lemon oil infused Steen’s pure cane syrup, Bittermens Burlesque Bitters and mint, according to the release.

Martini Italian Bistro mixologist Colleen McCarthy-Clarke won the “People’s Choice” for “The Oriental Express.” The release states that it’s a mint julep composed of Four Roses Small Batch, umeshu green plum wine, yuzu marmalade, grapefruit bitters, ginger, allspice, cloves, fresh cracked pepper, grapefruit bitters and mint.

Below is a list of the top eight finalists:

  • Em Sego, North of Bourbon, Louisville, Ky.
  • SC Baker, Bar Expo, Louisville, Ky.
  • TJ Ghant, NoraeBar, Louisville, Ky.
  • Colleen McCarthy, Martini Italian Bistro, Louisville, Ky.
  • Bill Whitlow, Rich’s Proper Food & Drink, Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Katie Sherman, The Break Room, Lexington, Ky.
  • Romondo Tatum, Jake’s Cigar Bar, Lexington, Ky.
  • Hannah Reid, Rackhouse Tavern, Lexington, Ky.

There were hundreds of people at the event on Thursday who sampled the competitors’ cocktails and voted for the People’s Choice winner.

