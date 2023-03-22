Louisville-based nonprofit brings awareness to water issues during World Water Day

Contact Troubleshooters
March 22 is World Water Day, a day for organizations around the world to focus their attention on the global issues surrounding water.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - March 22 is World Water Day, a day for organizations around the world to focus their attention on the global issues surrounding water.

Louisville-based organization WaterStep joined the efforts by hosting a breakfast for its supporters to bring awareness.

Several WaterStep leaders were at the first ever United Nations International Water Conference on Wednesday in New York to speak about the organization’s WASH Program.

The Water Sanitation and Health Program is a universal program that teaches communities about health education and also brings safe water and disinfectant.

Thousands of organizations applied to join the UN’s conference and WaterStep was one chosen to join.

“More than anything, I think it’s just meeting other people that at the same time are doing the same type of work that we’re doing around the world,” Claudia Daniels, WaterStep International Partnership and Missions Director said. “WaterStep would really like to work alongside all these organizations instead of everybody out there doing their own thing. So, WaterStep is always wanted to have unity, pull everybody together, we can get so much more done working together as a team instead of individually getting out there and trying to do it ourselves.”

World Water Day was first recognized back in 1992 to raise awareness to nearly 2 billion people who may be living without safe drinking water.

