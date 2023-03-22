Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man charged with double shooting on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard

Anthony Howard, 25, was charged with attempted murder, assault, wanton endangerment and...
Anthony Howard, 25, was charged with attempted murder, assault, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief in connection to a shooting in the 300 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman and Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday night.

Anthony Howard, 25, was charged with attempted murder, assault, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief in connection to a shooting in the 300 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Calls reporting a shooting came in just before 11 p.m., LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

Officers responded and found a man and woman shot in a business.

According to an arrest report, Howard approached a former romantic partner where she worked and attempted to kill her, taking out a handgun and firing multiple rounds.

(Story continues below)

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the 300 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
The shooting happened Tuesday night in the 300 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.(WAVE News (Marty Pearl))

One person was struck multiple times and was seriously injured. Another person was grazed by a round.

As Howard fired his gun towards another victim, one round struck the front glass door and caused it to shatter, with damage estimated at $500 to $1,000.

Police said there were six people inside the business who were within close proximity of the shooting.

Howard was booked in Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.

This is an ongoing investigation by LMPD’s Domestic Violence Unit.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the online crime portal by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poppie Kirchgessner
Louisville parents welcome newborn daughter following tragic loss of two children
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Tracy Hudson
Former Bardstown CFO sent to federal prison for stealing more than $700K in city funds
On Feb. 17, Colorado Springs Police Department said 15-year-old Lia Conace was reported missing...
Officials search for missing Colorado girl believed to be in Southern Indiana
Residents in eastern Jefferson County may soon have another grocery store in their area.
Kroger submits plan to build new store in eastern Jefferson County

Latest News

The crash on Mudd Lane happened on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Identity released of Louisville man who died after head-on crash with JCPS bus
A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Drying out this morning; Heavy rain threat Friday
Courtesy: Louisville Fire Department
House in Louisville’s California neighborhood a total loss from fire
1 dead after Jeffersontown house catches fire