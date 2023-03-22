Man charged with double shooting on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday night.

Anthony Howard, 25, was charged with attempted murder, assault, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief in connection to a shooting in the 300 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Calls reporting a shooting came in just before 11 p.m., LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

Officers responded and found a man and woman shot in a business.

According to an arrest report, Howard approached a former romantic partner where she worked and attempted to kill her, taking out a handgun and firing multiple rounds.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the 300 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard. (WAVE News (Marty Pearl))

One person was struck multiple times and was seriously injured. Another person was grazed by a round.

As Howard fired his gun towards another victim, one round struck the front glass door and caused it to shatter, with damage estimated at $500 to $1,000.

Police said there were six people inside the business who were within close proximity of the shooting.

Howard was booked in Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.

This is an ongoing investigation by LMPD’s Domestic Violence Unit.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the online crime portal by clicking or tapping here.

