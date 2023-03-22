Morehead State releases 2023 schedule

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) -The Eagles released their 2023 schedule which features five home games and two FCS opponents Mercer and Tarleton State.

Morehead State’s season gets underway Thursday, Aug. 31 as the Yellow Jackets of West Virginia State travel down to Jayne Stadium.

The Eagles will start a road trip visiting Mercer (Sept. 9) and St. Thomas (Sept. 23).

Afterwards, the Eagles with return home and host Pioneer League opponent Drake University (Sept.30) they will also host Dayton (Oct. 7), Butler (Nov. 4) and Davidson (Nov. 11).

Morehead will travel to St. Thomas (Sept. 23), Valparaiso (Oct. 14), San Diego (Oct. 28) and close the season at Presbyterian (Nov. 18).

Morehead State looks to improve from a 2-9 record in 2022.

DATE OPPONENT 8/23 West Virginia State 9/9 @ Mercer 9/23 @ St. Thomas 9/30 Drake 10/7 Dayton 10/14 @ Valparaiso 10/21 @ Tarleton State 10/28 @ San Diego 11/4 Butler 11/11 Davidson 11/18 @ Presbyterian

