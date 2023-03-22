Morehead State releases 2023 schedule
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) -The Eagles released their 2023 schedule which features five home games and two FCS opponents Mercer and Tarleton State.
Morehead State’s season gets underway Thursday, Aug. 31 as the Yellow Jackets of West Virginia State travel down to Jayne Stadium.
The Eagles will start a road trip visiting Mercer (Sept. 9) and St. Thomas (Sept. 23).
Afterwards, the Eagles with return home and host Pioneer League opponent Drake University (Sept.30) they will also host Dayton (Oct. 7), Butler (Nov. 4) and Davidson (Nov. 11).
Morehead will travel to St. Thomas (Sept. 23), Valparaiso (Oct. 14), San Diego (Oct. 28) and close the season at Presbyterian (Nov. 18).
Morehead State looks to improve from a 2-9 record in 2022.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|8/23
|West Virginia State
|9/9
|@ Mercer
|9/23
|@ St. Thomas
|9/30
|Drake
|10/7
|Dayton
|10/14
|@ Valparaiso
|10/21
|@ Tarleton State
|10/28
|@ San Diego
|11/4
|Butler
|11/11
|Davidson
|11/18
|@ Presbyterian
