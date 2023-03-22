Contact Troubleshooters
Morehead State releases 2023 schedule

By Austin Hicks
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) -The Eagles released their 2023 schedule which features five home games and two FCS opponents Mercer and Tarleton State.

Morehead State’s season gets underway Thursday, Aug. 31 as the Yellow Jackets of West Virginia State travel down to Jayne Stadium.

The Eagles will start a road trip visiting Mercer (Sept. 9) and St. Thomas (Sept. 23).

Afterwards, the Eagles with return home and host Pioneer League opponent Drake University (Sept.30) they will also host Dayton (Oct. 7), Butler (Nov. 4) and Davidson (Nov. 11).

Morehead will travel to St. Thomas (Sept. 23), Valparaiso (Oct. 14), San Diego (Oct. 28) and close the season at Presbyterian (Nov. 18).

Morehead State looks to improve from a 2-9 record in 2022.

DATEOPPONENT
8/23West Virginia State
9/9@ Mercer
9/23@ St. Thomas
9/30Drake
10/7Dayton
10/14@ Valparaiso
10/21@ Tarleton State
10/28@ San Diego
11/4Butler
11/11Davidson
11/18@ Presbyterian

