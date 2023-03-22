Queen’s Daughters hold 70th annual spring fashion show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some fashionistas walked the catwalk to show off the season’s hot new looks.

The Catholic women’s organization, Queen’s Daughters, held their 70th annual spring fashion show.

Women, men and children previewed clothes in three categories: spring, derby and formal.

All the money they made will go to their scholarship program for girls in Catholic schools.

The chair of the event, Paula Shearer talked about how much fun these events are.

“It is so much fun,” Shearer said. “We just have a good time socializing and seeing the new fashions and just spending time together. It is so exciting for us and we have some wonderful sponsors that have helped us this year.”

Two people who got scholarships through the program walked the stage along with a model from the very first fashion show in the 50′s.

