Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Solar technology pioneer gives lecture at University of Louisville

Snaith is a professor of physics at the University of Oxford and he was presented with the 2023...
Snaith is a professor of physics at the University of Oxford and he was presented with the 2023 Leigh Ann Conn Prize for Renewable Energy from the University of Louisville on Wednesday.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pioneer in the field of solar technology was in Louisville to share his knowledge with the next generation of thinkers.

In 2012, Henry Snaith was one of the first people to shed light on a material called perovskite. The material makes it possible to generate more electricity from sunlight.

Since then, Snaith has led the charge in understanding and implementing the material.

Snaith gave a lecture at UofL Wednesday afternoon.

“This is really important in the transition to a renewable energy power regeneration system in the future,” Snaith said. “It’s critical for global warming that we make a transition as soon as we can away from burning fossil fuels to renewable sources.”

Snaith is a professor of physics at the University of Oxford and he was presented with the 2023 Leigh Ann Conn Prize for Renewable Energy from the University of Louisville on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poppie Kirchgessner
Louisville parents welcome newborn daughter following tragic loss of two children
Tracy Hudson
Former Bardstown CFO sent to federal prison for stealing more than $700K in city funds
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
The crash on Mudd Lane happened on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Identity released of Louisville man who died after head-on crash with JCPS bus
On Feb. 17, Colorado Springs Police Department said 15-year-old Lia Conace was reported missing...
Officials search for missing Colorado girl believed to be in Southern Indiana

Latest News

Calls came in around 4 p.m. to a fire with reports of rescues needed in the 3200 block of Utah...
4 minors, 1 adult treated for injuries after apartment fire in Taylor Berry neighborhood
As Louisville plays host to the NCAA men's basketball South Regional, an estimated 20,000 fans...
Downtown Louisville prepares to serve thousands of basketball fans
Party for the Planet returns to Louisville Zoo
Two people who got scholarships through the program walked the stage along with a model from...
Queen’s Daughters hold 70th annual spring fashion show