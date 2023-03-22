Solar technology pioneer gives lecture at University of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pioneer in the field of solar technology was in Louisville to share his knowledge with the next generation of thinkers.

In 2012, Henry Snaith was one of the first people to shed light on a material called perovskite. The material makes it possible to generate more electricity from sunlight.

Since then, Snaith has led the charge in understanding and implementing the material.

Snaith gave a lecture at UofL Wednesday afternoon.

“This is really important in the transition to a renewable energy power regeneration system in the future,” Snaith said. “It’s critical for global warming that we make a transition as soon as we can away from burning fossil fuels to renewable sources.”

Snaith is a professor of physics at the University of Oxford and he was presented with the 2023 Leigh Ann Conn Prize for Renewable Energy from the University of Louisville on Wednesday.

