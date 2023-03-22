UofL awarded $3.4 million in federal funding to help grow cybersecurity workforce

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Millions in federal funding has been awarded to the University of Louisville to help with growing the cybersecurity workforce.

According to a UofL release, a $3.4 million National Science Foundation grant will provide scholarships for students. The funding comes from the foundation’s CyberCorps Scholarships for Service.

There are 20 students per year over a five-year period who can get their full tuition covered with this scholarship.

The students must be enrolled on campus and working toward their bachelor’s or master’s in computer science degree programs offered through the UofL J.B. Speed School of Engineering. The release also stated that students must serve in local, state, federal, or federal, or tribal government roles after they graduate.

Back in 2022, the U.S. Department of Defense selected UofL to be part of two academic networks to help with strengthening cybersecurity strategy and talent pipeline development.

