UofL’s El Ellis declares for NBA draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A member of the UofL men’s basketball team has announced that he will be testing the NBA waters.

In a tweet, El Ellis, a 6′3″ guard from Durham, North Carolina, says he is entering his name into the NBA draft, but plans to retain his college eligibility.

Ellis thanked his family and friends for their support. He also thanked head coach Kenny Payne and his teammates, saying, “This past year meant more to me than you could imagine.”

To Card Nation, Ellis said, “Playing for Louisville these past two years meant more to me than people know. I played every minute of every game like it was my last.”

Ellis concluded by saying, “I know God has a plan for me.”

The 2023 NBA Draft will be held on June 22.

