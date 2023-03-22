UofL’s Hailey Van Lith named WBCA Region Finalist for second-straight season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hailey Van Lith, junior guard with the University of Louisville women’s basketball program, is being recognized for the second-straight year as a region finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America team.

Van Lith is one 52 finalists selected for the 2023 WBCA NCAA Division I All-America team, according to a release, and has been selected for nomination two straight seasons.

The university said Van Lith leads the team with points scored for an average of 19.5 points per game and is second in assists with 3.2 per game.

Van Lith was also named first team All-ACC for the second-straight season, ACC first team All-Tournament, Drysdale Award Finalist for best shooting guard in the country and was selected to the Wooden Award National Ballot.

In Monday’s second round game in the NCAA Tournament against Texas, Van Lith scored 21 points and led the Cards with three assists.

The University of Louisville is heading to Seattle for their Sweet 16 game against 8-seed Ole Miss on Friday.

The 10-member Coaches’ All-America team will be announced later this month.

