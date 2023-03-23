2 minors injured after stolen car crashes into Courtyard Marriott in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a car drove into the Courtyard Marriott in downtown Louisville following a multi-state pursuit.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called on Thursday around 1:30 a.m. to the scene of a car crashing into a building in the 100 block of South 2nd Street, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

After further investigation, police learned the Clarksville Police Department was in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that traveled over the Clark Memorial Bridge into Kentucky early Thursday morning.

Two minors taken to Norton Children’s Hospital with what police said appear to be non-serious injuries.

Mitchell confirmed no LMPD officers were involved in the pursuit, but LMPD is handling the investigation.

