Anchorage Middletown Fire performs training for rescue operations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some local firefighters are now better trained to respond to people trapped in a trench.

Members of Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS were trained by an Urban Search and Rescue team from Michigan.

Department leaders said this training comes in handy on construction sites.

Safety leaders said with development in the area, it’s only a matter of time before they have to respond to a trench rescue.

“Trenches are dug everyday, throughout the city,” Brian Lowry with Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS said. “Big ones small ones. For construction, repair, New development. When a trench does collapse on somebody, we have to take some pretty extensive steps to make sure we do emergency shoring to were we can safety put rescuers in the ground to be able to rescue somebody.”

First responders said trench rescues are one of the most dangerous rescue operations to complete.

