Body found in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Shively Police Department responded to a report of a person down in Colony Court on Thursday around 5:45 p.m., according to Detective Sergeant Jordan Brown.

When officers arrived on scene, it was determined the person was dead.

Brown said there is no indication that foul play was involved at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Shively Police at 502-448-6181 or the anonymous tip line at 502-930-2SPD.

