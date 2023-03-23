Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Body found in Shively

(Storyblocks)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Shively Police Department responded to a report of a person down in Colony Court on Thursday around 5:45 p.m., according to Detective Sergeant Jordan Brown.

When officers arrived on scene, it was determined the person was dead.

Brown said there is no indication that foul play was involved at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Shively Police at 502-448-6181 or the anonymous tip line at 502-930-2SPD.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Hudson
Former Bardstown CFO sent to federal prison for stealing more than $700K in city funds
One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
LMPD told to temporarily stop enforcing street racing ordinance
Poppie Kirchgessner
Louisville parents welcome newborn daughter following tragic loss of two children
The crash on Mudd Lane happened on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Identity released of Louisville man who died after head-on crash with JCPS bus
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to police activity
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to shooting

Latest News

The city of Louisville will receive close to $2 million dollars in federal funding to add smart...
City plans to add smart technology for safer roadways
I-71 North closed due to critical injury accident
I-71 North closed due to critical injury accident
FORECAST: Friday’s heavy rain and storms trigger a WAVE Weather Alert Day
Students at Bullitt Lick Middle School received a visit from Miss Kentucky 2022 to share her...
Miss Kentucky visits students at Shepherdsville middle school