City plans to add smart technology for safer roadways

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic-related fatalities throughout Louisville have increased over the years.

This week, Senator McConnell helped secure funding for the city to make improvements to the traffic management system in hopes to increase roadway safety.

“Louisville’s roads should keep us on the go, but more importantly, they should keep us safe,” McConnell said. “From trucks hauling cargo cross-country to families driving to school each day, everyone benefits from a safer, more efficient transportation network. I’m pleased to see the bipartisan infrastructure law deliver more wins for Kentucky, and I look forward to working with my hometown to meet our transportation priorities and bring down roadway fatalities for good.”

The city of Louisville will receive close to $2 million dollars in federal funding to add smart technology to four intersections.

Those intersections are:

Third Street at Eastern Parkway, near the University of Louisville

South 4th Street at Industry Road

South 15th Street and West Oak Street in the California neighborhood

8th and Oak in Old Louisville

“This is great news not only for the safety of drivers in Louisville, but this investment will help us alleviate traffic congestion and modernize our city’s traffic management system,” Louisville Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini said. “I want to thank Senator McConnell for his continued work on behalf of our city. These investments would not be possible without his leadership.”

The locations were selected based on their level of need and potential to implement the technology through Louisville.

“On behalf of the people of Louisville and Metro Government, we are excited and grateful for this award to implement our ViaSmart proposal,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “This funding will be used to install smart technology at four of our most dangerous, flood-prone underpasses. This will allow us to better manage traffic flows, enhance public safety, and support our Vision Zero goals. Thank you to the Department of Transportation and the SMART program for this important investment.”

The intersection of 15th and Oak sees semi-truck traffic, pedestrians, and several car accidents. A nearby business owner said he fears for people’s safety.

”I’ve seen at least 12 car accidents, and four were really bad,” Co-Owner of Louisville Smoker BBQ Will Brizendine said. “School buses stop here, and little kids run home. I worry about them. The building across the street is a blind spot for drivers.”

Brizendine said cars have run through the intersection and crashed into his business. He said he’s reached out to officials about the issue before, but nothing changed.

Instead, he put up concrete barriers to protect his business and employees.

The intersection near Brizendine’s business is one of the four that will soon have smart, sensor-based software to control traffic in real-time.

Brizendine hopes the new technology will make the California neighborhood safer for everyone.

“I think it is wonderful,” Brizendine said. “I’ve seen some bad accidents out here. When we do have accidents, I try to go out there and assist them. The new technology will be a good thing for this neighborhood.”

The installation date for the new technology has not been released yet.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.