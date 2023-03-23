Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Dozens of boats destroyed in suspected arson at Washington marina

Video shows a massive marina fire that destroyed 30 boats in Seattle. (DANIEL SELIGER, TMX, CNN, Daniel Seliger/TMX)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE, Wash. (CNN) - A fire destroyed dozens of boats at a marina in Seattle, Washington.

Police believe the fire was not an accident.

Video taken early Wednesday morning shows the massive fire.

When firefighters arrived, the entire storage facility was ablaze.

Emergency crews say flames reached 70 feet high.

Approximately 30 boats were destroyed, officials say.

Hours later, members of the arson bomb squad found a man hiding in one of the boats.

He was arrested on suspicion of arson and he will be booked into the jail after being treated at a hospital.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Hudson
Former Bardstown CFO sent to federal prison for stealing more than $700K in city funds
Poppie Kirchgessner
Louisville parents welcome newborn daughter following tragic loss of two children
The crash on Mudd Lane happened on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Identity released of Louisville man who died after head-on crash with JCPS bus
One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
LMPD told to temporarily stop enforcing street racing ordinance
Around 1:40 p.m., officers responded to calls of a person down near the intersection of Grade...
Death investigation underway after body found near Grade Lane

Latest News

Video shows a massive marina fire that destroyed 30 boats in Seattle.
Arson suspect arrested, 30 boats destroyed
An 11-year-old text his mother a selfie showing his mouth taped shut. He said it wasn't the...
11-year-old North Carolina boy claims teacher taped his mouth shut
An 11-year-old text his mother a selfie showing his mouth taped shut. He said it wasn't the...
Student says teacher taped his mouth shut
The CEO of TikTok is testifying in front of Congress.
TikTok CEO faces off with Congress over security fears