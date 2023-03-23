FORECAST: Friday’s heavy rain and storms trigger a WAVE Weather Alert Day

ALERT DAYS

FRIDAY (3/24/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

ALERT DAY Friday - Heavy rain, flooding, & strong storm concerns

Flood Watch - 8 p.m. ET tonight until Saturday afternoon

Windy, but drier Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heavy rain develops along a cold front in Southern Indiana on Thursday night, accompanied by a few stronger storms with hail at times overnight.

The overall severe weather threat Thursday is very low, however. A Flood Watch is in effect Thursday night through Saturday.

Friday is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as a near-constant band of rain will be over us during the day, producing flash flooding in places and flooding along smaller rivers in Southern Indiana. Turn around, don’t drown! Highs will be in the 60s Friday.

The heaviest rainfall rates and even some stronger storms are expected Friday night as an area of low pressure moves through.

Total rainfall through early Saturday will range from 4″+ in Southern Indiana to 1-2″ in Central and Southern Kentucky.

The rain will exit early Saturday morning, leaving us with a windy and warm day in the 60s. Gusts Saturday afternoon will be up to 45 MPH at times as clouds break up overhead.

Sunday is a quieter day with plenty of sunshine, lower wind speeds, and highs in the 60s.

Another cold front moving through late Sunday into early Monday will trigger a small shower chance, but more importantly take us down into the 50s for highs by Tuesday as the cooler air behind it takes hold.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, so don’t put away that winter coat just yet!

We’ll slowly warm things back up by late next week with another storm chance by next Friday.

