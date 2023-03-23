Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Friday’s heavy rain and storms trigger a WAVE Weather Alert Day

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • FRIDAY (3/24/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • ALERT DAY Friday - Heavy rain, flooding, & strong storm concerns
  • Flood Watch - 8 p.m. ET tonight until Saturday afternoon
  • Windy, but drier Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heavy rain develops along a cold front in Southern Indiana on Thursday night, accompanied by a few stronger storms with hail at times overnight.

The overall severe weather threat Thursday is very low, however. A Flood Watch is in effect Thursday night through Saturday.

Friday is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as a near-constant band of rain will be over us during the day, producing flash flooding in places and flooding along smaller rivers in Southern Indiana. Turn around, don’t drown! Highs will be in the 60s Friday.

The heaviest rainfall rates and even some stronger storms are expected Friday night as an area of low pressure moves through.

Total rainfall through early Saturday will range from 4″+ in Southern Indiana to 1-2″ in Central and Southern Kentucky.

The rain will exit early Saturday morning, leaving us with a windy and warm day in the 60s. Gusts Saturday afternoon will be up to 45 MPH at times as clouds break up overhead.

Sunday is a quieter day with plenty of sunshine, lower wind speeds, and highs in the 60s.

Another cold front moving through late Sunday into early Monday will trigger a small shower chance, but more importantly take us down into the 50s for highs by Tuesday as the cooler air behind it takes hold.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, so don’t put away that winter coat just yet!

We’ll slowly warm things back up by late next week with another storm chance by next Friday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE Midday Weather - Thursday, March 23, 2023

Most Read

Tracy Hudson
Former Bardstown CFO sent to federal prison for stealing more than $700K in city funds
Poppie Kirchgessner
Louisville parents welcome newborn daughter following tragic loss of two children
One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
LMPD told to temporarily stop enforcing street racing ordinance
The crash on Mudd Lane happened on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Identity released of Louisville man who died after head-on crash with JCPS bus
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to police activity
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to shooting

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE Midday Weather - Thursday, March 23, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 3/23
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 3/21
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 3/20