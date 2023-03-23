FORECAST: Heavy rain, flooding concerns increase tonight

ALERT DAYS

FRIDAY (3/24/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLOOD WATCH: This evening to Saturday afternoon

Windy today; gusts between 25 and 35 MPH

ALERT DAY FRIDAY: Flash flooding and river flooding concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be cloudy and breezy as highs climb 70s this afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible along and north of I-64 due to the proximity to the cold front. It will be breezy with gusts between 25 and 35 MPH.

Heavy rain takes over southern Indiana tonight as the cold front gradually sinks south. Rain will become more widespread, pushing into Kentucky, Friday morning. Temperatures hover in the 50s overnight. A FLOOD WATCH begins at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Friday is a WAVE Weather ALERT DAY due to several rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the forecast. As these waves of rain track through the region tomorrow, flash flooding will become a more significant concern.

The heaviest rainfall is expected Friday night into Saturday morning as the low gets closer. Strong thunderstorms are also possible during this time frame. Rainfall totals range from 4″+ in Southern Indiana to 1″-2″ in Central and Southern Kentucky.

