Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Heavy rain, flooding concerns increase tonight

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • FRIDAY (3/24/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FLOOD WATCH: This evening to Saturday afternoon
  • Windy today; gusts between 25 and 35 MPH
  • ALERT DAY FRIDAY: Flash flooding and river flooding concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be cloudy and breezy as highs climb 70s this afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible along and north of I-64 due to the proximity to the cold front. It will be breezy with gusts between 25 and 35 MPH.

Heavy rain takes over southern Indiana tonight as the cold front gradually sinks south. Rain will become more widespread, pushing into Kentucky, Friday morning. Temperatures hover in the 50s overnight. A FLOOD WATCH begins at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Friday is a WAVE Weather ALERT DAY due to several rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the forecast. As these waves of rain track through the region tomorrow, flash flooding will become a more significant concern.

The heaviest rainfall is expected Friday night into Saturday morning as the low gets closer. Strong thunderstorms are also possible during this time frame. Rainfall totals range from 4″+ in Southern Indiana to 1″-2″ in Central and Southern Kentucky.

Stay close to the WAVE WEATHER APP for the latest information!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE Midday Weather - Thursday, March 23, 2023

Most Read

Tracy Hudson
Former Bardstown CFO sent to federal prison for stealing more than $700K in city funds
Poppie Kirchgessner
Louisville parents welcome newborn daughter following tragic loss of two children
One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
LMPD told to temporarily stop enforcing street racing ordinance
The crash on Mudd Lane happened on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Identity released of Louisville man who died after head-on crash with JCPS bus
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to police activity
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to shooting

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE Midday Weather - Thursday, March 23, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 3/23
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 3/21
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 3/20