I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to shooting

I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to police activity
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to police activity(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller and Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The westbound ramp of the Watterson Expressway near Breckenridge Lane is closed due to a shooting.

According to TRIMARC, the right three lanes, right ramp and the right shoulder on I-264 West are blocked.

Traffic is being diverted to I-64. There is no word on how long the delays will be at this time.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to a call of a shooting on I-264 West at Breckinridge Lane around 8 p.m., according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

Officers then responded to a shooting victim in the 3900 block of Dupont Circle, Mitchell said.

The victim had several gunshot wounds and was transported to UofL Hospital. Officials said the victim is expected to survive.

Mitchell said it is believed that the original call to I-264 West is related to the call on Dupont Circle.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

