‘I haven’t stopped shaking’: Bullitt County man wins $50K from Ky. Lottery scratch-off

Ryan Gilkey said he had been having a rough day at work and bought the 500X scratch-off at...
Ryan Gilkey said he had been having a rough day at work and bought the 500X scratch-off at Louisville’s M&S Food Mart on his way home last week.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man from Lebanon Junction turned a rough day into a great day after winning the jackpot on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Ryan Gilkey said he had been having a rough day at work and bought the 500X scratch-off at Louisville’s M&S Food Mart on his way home last week, according to lottery officials.

“It had been a day, so I figured I’d give it a try,” Gilkey said in a release.

Gilkey began scratching the ticket in his truck and realized the last spot matched the number 9, winning the game’s top prize of $50,000.

As he was scratching off the ticket, he thought he had at least won his money back, but noticed the prize had more zeroes than he expected.

“I saw it and hopped out of my truck, put my hands on my head, and spun around several times,” Gilkey said. “If anyone was watching, they would think I was crazy.”

Gilkey told lottery officials he continued to check the ticket to make sure it was a winner.

“I haven’t stopped shaking since,” he said.

He then called his wife Jessica to share the good news.

“I didn’t know what to think,” Jessica said. “His voice was high-pitched and sounded like he was crying.  All I could hear was 50 until finally I heard him say, ‘I won $50,000.’”

“I was like calm down,” she added. “I needed to see it [ticket], so he Facetimed me and then I started crying.”

They drove to the lottery headquarters in Louisville the next day, where they received a check for $35,750 after taxes, the Kentucky Lottery said.

Gilkey said the couple is expecting their second child and that the extra money came in at a great time.

Kentucky Lottery said M&S Food Mart will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

