Kentucky Derby Festival's Dillard's Spring Fashion Show returns with new theme

Breaking down Kentucky Derby hat fashion with Beth Sweeney
(tcw-wfie)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival’s annual style tradition of more than three decades is back!

Dillard’s Spring Fashion Show will be on March 30 at Caesars Southern Indiana. The themed “Lights, Camera, Louisville” with the evening kicking off with boutique shopping and cocktails at 5 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and the Fashion Show at 8 p.m.

The fashion show will have outfits and accessories from Dillard’s and there will be looks from several local boutiques, including Your Amazing Boutique, Lulubelles, Magnolia & Fig, Mamili, Peplum Boutique, Sapphire on Spring Boutique and That Cute Little Shop.

Royal Jewelers provided the jewelry and the hats are from The Hat Girls, which is the Kentucky Derby Festival’s Official Hat Designer. The hair and make-up is from J. Michael’s Spa & Salon.

Some of the Kentucky Derby Festival’s Official Products are also featured and the models are from Heyman Talent Agency.

