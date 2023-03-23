Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville motorcyclist killed in deadly crash on I-71 North identified

By Elisa Schwartzmiller and Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man killed in a crash on I-71 North Thursday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist on I-71 North near the Watterson Expressway.

Early investigation revealed a motorcyclist traveling with a group of other cyclists lost control of the bike when they came to a curve in the roadway.

The coroner confirmed 35-year-old Cody Toler of Louisville died from blunt force injuries.

Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Toler was wearing a helmet.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and several cyclists remained at the scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

