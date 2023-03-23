Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Zoo broadens appeal with events for adult guests

Louisville Zoo offers free teacher Tuesdays in July
The Louisville Zoo is bringing back several events for older zoo members, including drink specials, date night movies and more.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is bringing back several events for older zoo members, including drink specials, date night movies and more.

The zoo said the events seek to broaden its appeal by offering adult-centric events in addition to its many family-friendly outings, such as Boo at the Zoo.

Monarchs and Mimosas returns on April 29 and Sept. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Guests ages 21 and over will be able to learn how to create their own pollinator garden while enjoying mimosas and pastries.

As part of the event, Ironweed Native Plant Nursery will host a native plant sale in front of the Zoo. The plant sale does not require a Zoo admission to visit.

Tickets for Monarchs and Mimosas are $40 per person and are now on sale at the Louisville Zoo website.

Hump Day Happy Hours begin on May 10 and continues on July 12, Sept. 13 and Oct. 11, where guests will be able to enjoy specialty cocktails, appetizers and exclusive animal demonstrations, according to a release.

Tickets to the event include entry, appetizers and two drink tickets, with additional food and beverages available for purchase.

Happy Hour runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $40 a person at the Louisville Zoo website.

Trivia Nights at the Louisville Zoo will be hosted on June 21 and Aug. 16, featuring music, prizes and trivia. Food and drink specials will be available, with prizes awarded to the first, second and third place teams.

Advanced registration for trivia nights is required. Tickets go on sale April 19 at the Louisville Zoo website.

New this year, the Louisville Zoo is adding films to its summer movie series as Late Night Date Nights. The films will be shown on June 30 and July 28 with gates opening at 8 p.m.

For more details, visit the Louisville Zoo website.

The Louisville Zoo said two additional summer events this year include Friends of the Louisville Zoo’s Zoofari on June 10 and Brew at the Zoo and Wine, Too on Aug. 26.

Regular hours for the Louisville Zoo from now through Sept. 17 are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with guests allowed to stay until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

