Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man charged with murder following overnight shooting in Harlan County

Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center(Harlan County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is dead following an overnight shooting in Harlan County.

It happened just after 1:30 Thursday morning on School Road in Cumberland.

Kentucky State Police and Cumberland Police responded to the scene after the suspect in the case, Michael Cornett, 46, of Cumberland, called 911 to say he had shot his girlfriend at her home.

When police arrived, they found Stacy Houser, 31, of Cumberland dead in a bedroom.

Troopers believe the shooting started following some sort of domestic dispute.

Cornett was arrested and charged with murder.

He is being held at the Harlan County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Hudson
Former Bardstown CFO sent to federal prison for stealing more than $700K in city funds
Poppie Kirchgessner
Louisville parents welcome newborn daughter following tragic loss of two children
One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
LMPD told to temporarily stop enforcing street racing ordinance
The crash on Mudd Lane happened on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Identity released of Louisville man who died after head-on crash with JCPS bus
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to police activity
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to shooting

Latest News

The Louisville Zoo is bringing back several events for older zoo members, including drink...
Louisville Zoo broadens appeal with events for adult guests
YMCA said the camp program runs from June 11 to August 5 and offers daily artistic, athletic...
YMCA Camp Piomingo accepting summer registrations
FORECAST: Heavy rain, flooding concerns increase tonight
Kentucky Derby Festival’s Dillard’s Spring Fashion Show returns with new theme
Clarksville police started the pursuit of a stolen vehicle and now the crash is being...
2 minors injured after stolen car crashes into Courtyard Marriott in downtown Louisville