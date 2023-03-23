Contact Troubleshooters
Memorial service being held to honor LMPD Officer Peter Grignon

(LMPD)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of the Louisville Metro Police Department along with LMPD Officer Peter Grignon’s family and friends are gathering for a memorial service at Cave Hill Cemetery on Thursday.

They’re gathering to honor LMPD Officer Grignon, who was killed 20 years ago in the line of duty on March 23, 2005.

The procession is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Watch the memorial service here when it begins.

