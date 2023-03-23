Memorial service being held to honor LMPD Officer Peter Grignon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of the Louisville Metro Police Department along with LMPD Officer Peter Grignon’s family and friends are gathering for a memorial service at Cave Hill Cemetery on Thursday.

They’re gathering to honor LMPD Officer Grignon, who was killed 20 years ago in the line of duty on March 23, 2005.

The procession is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Watch the memorial service here when it begins.

