Miss Kentucky visits students at Shepherdsville middle school

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Bullitt Lick Middle School received a visit from Miss Kentucky 2022 to share her experiences and provide keys to success.

Hannah Edelen made a visit to discuss Kentucky’s agriculture industry as the middle school debuted agriculture into its related arts curriculum.

Edelen shared how hard Kentucky farmers work to provide for communities.

“The reality is we all have something that we’ve had to overcome, and I think it’s important to share that message with young people to let them know that they’re not alone,” Edelen said. “That even though there are challenges in your life, you can overcome them and you can build your future for what you want it to be, and be willing to work hard and see your challenges as power in your own life.”

Miss Kentucky has made appearances in 75 schools in the past year.

