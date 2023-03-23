Contact Troubleshooters
Motorcyclist dead after crash on I-71

I-71 North closed due to critical injury accident(TRIMARC)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead after a crash on I-71 northbound near the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 6:15p.m. officers responded to a report of a motorcycle fatality.

LMPD’s Traffic Units said that the motorcyclist was traveling with a group of other cyclists when they came to a curve in the road. The motorcyclist lost control of the bike causing him to crash.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved and several cyclists remained at the scene. No charges are expected.

The roadway has reopened after being closed for an hour and a half.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

