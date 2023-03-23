New details released after grand jury looks into death of man accused of killing Ky. officers

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about the death of a man who was accused of killing several Kentucky police officers.

A Pike County grand jury looked into Lance Storz’s suicide.

The grand jury heard testimony from the detective who led the investigation into the death of Storz. The jury decided they agreed with the findings of the medical examiner, saying that Storz died by hanging himself.

They say their decision was also made based on surveillance video they reviewed from the Pike County Detention Center.

The jury says it showed Storz was housed in a pod of four individual jail cells and that he had a cellmate with him.

At 2:13 a.m. on February 28, the deputy jailer made his rounds and looked into each cell. The very next minute, they say Storz left the cell alone and entered a communal restroom, which was not on surveillance video.

They say the video shows Storz clearly appeared to have concealed items under his clothing, which they believe to be the bedsheets he used. In addition, his bedding was arranged to make it look like he was still there.

Over the next several hours, cellmates entered three separate times. However, they stated that they did not see Storz, who was obscured from view in a shower stall.

He was eventually found dead in the stall at 6:36 a.m.

The jury concluded that, between the testimony, the evidence, and, particularly, the surveillance video, Storz died of suicide by hanging and that he acted alone.

