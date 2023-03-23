Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Parents outraged alleging school bus driver held kids hostage

Parents outraged, alleging school bus driver held kids hostage
Parents outraged, alleging school bus driver held kids hostage
By Simone Jameson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Parents in the Kenton County School District are up in arms after they claim an elementary school bus driver held their kids hostage for an hour after school was dismissed.

FOX 19′s Simone Jameson talked to frustrated parents and district school leaders at Ft. Wright Elementary School, who told her their children are fearful of going back to school after the harrowing ordeal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Hudson
Former Bardstown CFO sent to federal prison for stealing more than $700K in city funds
Poppie Kirchgessner
Louisville parents welcome newborn daughter following tragic loss of two children
The crash on Mudd Lane happened on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Identity released of Louisville man who died after head-on crash with JCPS bus
One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
LMPD told to temporarily stop enforcing street racing ordinance
Around 1:40 p.m., officers responded to calls of a person down near the intersection of Grade...
Death investigation underway after body found near Grade Lane

Latest News

Ryan Gilkey said he had been having a rough day at work and bought the 500X scratch-off at...
‘I haven’t stopped shaking’: Bullitt County man wins $50K from Ky. Lottery scratch-off
Memorial service held to honor LMPD Officer Peter Grignon
Memorial service being held to honor LMPD Officer Peter Grignon
A cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Warmer, breezy before heavy rain rolls in tonight