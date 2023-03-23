Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Queer Kentucky hosts panel discussion on LGBTQ+ suicide awareness and prevention

The panel’s purpose was to talk about the issues Louisville youths are facing and to highlight...
The panel’s purpose was to talk about the issues Louisville youths are facing and to highlight the resources available to help them.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Queer Kentucky and partners joined together on Thursday to host a panel discussion on LGBTQ+ suicide awareness and prevention.

According to the Trevor Project’s 2022 survey, 50% of LGBTQ+ teens have seriously considered attempting suicide while 18% did attempt.

The US Transgender Survey found that transgender persons have an even higher rate of attempted suicide compared to the general population.

The panel’s purpose was to talk about the issues Louisville youths are facing and to highlight the resources available to help them.

“What we’ve been talking about in Frankfort so much is the epidemic of suicide that trans kids face,” Fairness Campaign Executive Director Chris Hartman said. “And it’s because of the societal rejection, the discrimination, the isolation that they feel. And frankly the legislation that we’ve been facing in Frankfort is gonna contribute to more LGBTQ kids deaths than we can count.”

Senate Bill 150 was passed through the Kentucky’s General Assembly on Thursday, March 16.

“As we go into this new world in Kentucky where a bill like Senate Bill 150 is going to be law, that’s gonna deny gender affirming care to transgender kids,” Hartman said. “We’re going to have so many more trans kids in crisis in our community. We’ve got to be as prepared as possible to save them.”

The bill also includes provisions for doctors to de-transition children going through gender-affirming care currently and set more policies in schools surrounding discussions about sexual topics.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Hudson
Former Bardstown CFO sent to federal prison for stealing more than $700K in city funds
One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
LMPD told to temporarily stop enforcing street racing ordinance
Poppie Kirchgessner
Louisville parents welcome newborn daughter following tragic loss of two children
The crash on Mudd Lane happened on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Identity released of Louisville man who died after head-on crash with JCPS bus
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to police activity
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to shooting

Latest News

Gov. Beshear takes step to stop sale of ‘gas station heroin’
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
Man charged with murder following overnight shooting in Harlan County
LMDC investigation findings presented to Metro Council committee
Louisville Veteran's Club CEO Jeremy Harrell gives insight on the importance of mental health...
Louisville Veteran’s Club shares importance of mental health assistance after veteran dies in JPD shooting