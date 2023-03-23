Racing Louisville FC Star speaks to JCPS students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Racing Louisville FC Star Nadia Nadim spoke to JCPS students on Thursday, hoping to uplift and inspire the future generations.

120 English Language Learners from Newcomer Academy took part in the event Thursday morning at the Muhammad Ali Center.

Nadim fled her native country of Afghanistan after her father was killed by the Taliban. She has gone on to make a name for herself by becoming a shining star on both the soccer field and in the community.

Nadim told the students about how she’s been where they are. She said that while the road to success can be difficult, anyone can always accomplish their dreams.

“It’s a hard position to be in, but remember to not lose your hope,” Nadim said. “Trust that it’s possible for you to have a great life, become whatever you want to become, do whatever you want to do. And it’s not going to be easy, but with a big heart and a lot of passion, you’re capable of doing what every other kids are doing.”

The school’s Afghan Choir also sand to Nadim about their home country. One student who survived an attack by the Taliban shared their story as well.

