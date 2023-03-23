Several Louisvillians celebrating their 100th birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Birthdays are always a cause for celebration.

For some Louisvillians, this year was extra specials because they are turning 100 years old. A combined total of 700 years of human life.

Many seniors have now made it to the century mark and they celebrated their birthdays at the Forum at Brookside Thursday morning.

“It means I never had anybody work this hard for me these hundred years, almost hundred years,” Jean Young, who is turning 100, said. “It’s the biggest birthday party I ever had. It makes me feel very fortunate.”

The people WAVE News talked to said that in all their time, the most memorable thing was just making it to 100.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.