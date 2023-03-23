Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Several Louisvillians celebrating their 100th birthday

Many seniors have now made it to the century mark and they celebrated their birthdays at the...
Many seniors have now made it to the century mark and they celebrated their birthdays at the Forum at Brookside Thursday morning.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Birthdays are always a cause for celebration.

For some Louisvillians, this year was extra specials because they are turning 100 years old. A combined total of 700 years of human life.

Many seniors have now made it to the century mark and they celebrated their birthdays at the Forum at Brookside Thursday morning.

“It means I never had anybody work this hard for me these hundred years, almost hundred years,” Jean Young, who is turning 100, said. “It’s the biggest birthday party I ever had. It makes me feel very fortunate.”

The people WAVE News talked to said that in all their time, the most memorable thing was just making it to 100.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Hudson
Former Bardstown CFO sent to federal prison for stealing more than $700K in city funds
One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
LMPD told to temporarily stop enforcing street racing ordinance
Poppie Kirchgessner
Louisville parents welcome newborn daughter following tragic loss of two children
The crash on Mudd Lane happened on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Identity released of Louisville man who died after head-on crash with JCPS bus
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to police activity
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to shooting

Latest News

Hokey Weather Facts 3/23/23
The panel’s purpose was to talk about the issues Louisville youths are facing and to highlight...
Queer Kentucky hosts panel discussion on LGBTQ+ suicide awareness and prevention
Clarksville police started the pursuit of a stolen vehicle and now the crash is being...
2 minors injured after stolen car crashes into Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Louisville
FILE: Drag Queen Storytime Louisville
Drag Queen Storytime in Louisville increases security after threats from White Lives Matter group