Shepherdsville woman charged with manslaughter in overdose death

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 39-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter after being accused of giving another woman fentanyl who later died in an overdose.

Natalie Boston, from Shepherdsville, was arrested on Wednesday by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force in connection to the overdose death of a woman back in Nov. 2022.

The identity of the woman who died was not provided.

In addition to manslaughter, Boston was also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance. She was booked in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

Investigation is ongoing by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

