Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Two minors injured after stolen car crashes into Courtyard Marriott in downtown Louisville

The Clarksville Police Department started the pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A car drove into the Courtyard Marriott in downtown Louisville.

First responders are at there at the scene.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called on Thursday at about 1:30 a.m. to the scene of a car crashing into a building in the 100 block of South 2nd Street. It was then found out that the Clarksville Police Department was in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that traveled over the Clark Memorial Bridge.

There were two minors taken to Norton Children’s Hospital with what police said to appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No Louisville Metro police officers were involved in the pursuit, but LMPD is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Hudson
Former Bardstown CFO sent to federal prison for stealing more than $700K in city funds
Poppie Kirchgessner
Louisville parents welcome newborn daughter following tragic loss of two children
The crash on Mudd Lane happened on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Identity released of Louisville man who died after head-on crash with JCPS bus
One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
LMPD told to temporarily stop enforcing street racing ordinance
Around 1:40 p.m., officers responded to calls of a person down near the intersection of Grade...
Death investigation underway after body found near Grade Lane

Latest News

LMDC investigation findings presented to Metro Council committee
Like many employers, Louisville Metro is competing with the current job market.
Metro holds job fair to fill 180 vacancies
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to police activity
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to shooting
Louisville Metro Police Department
Police union sues LMPD