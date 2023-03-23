Two minors injured after stolen car crashes into Courtyard Marriott in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A car drove into the Courtyard Marriott in downtown Louisville.

First responders are at there at the scene.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called on Thursday at about 1:30 a.m. to the scene of a car crashing into a building in the 100 block of South 2nd Street. It was then found out that the Clarksville Police Department was in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that traveled over the Clark Memorial Bridge.

There were two minors taken to Norton Children’s Hospital with what police said to appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No Louisville Metro police officers were involved in the pursuit, but LMPD is investigating the crash.

