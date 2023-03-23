Contact Troubleshooters
Together again: how long-separated sisters are pledging to get healthy for their grandkids

Sisters Carla Haas and Marla Squires chat after a workout.
(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Carla Haas and Marla Squires are sisters.

They’ve recently reconnected in Louisville, now living in the same city for the first time in over 40 years.

They want as much time as possible together in the long run, so they’re taking their health seriously.

After searching for health classes on the internet they landed on a class for seniors at Norton Sports Performance Center.

It allows them to move at their own pace, stay active and hopefully live longer lives.

They hope to use the rest of their lives to spend more time with their grandkids and serve as role models for them.

It does get a little competitive though. They try not to be side by side when they work out.

“I probably want to see what she’s doing and try to top her a little bit,” Haas said. “Just being honest.”

“We’ve always been competitive,” Squires said.

Carla and Marla’s husbands are also joining them on this journey to a healthier life.

They’ve met friends along the way since starting these classes as well.

The facility also offers classes for adults and others for young athletes, which you can explore by clicking or tapping here.

