UK baseball team visits teammates of boy killed in tragic accident

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - UK baseball team gave a big show of support to a grieving community.

Eli Hill’s teammates were surprised by members of the UK baseball team at Corbin primary on Thursday.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office says Hill was killed in a freak accident Monday while playing basketball at his home in Corbin.

Ashley Crawford-Hurd, who took photos, says there was prayer, words of encouragement and a lot of support given to the young ones.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

