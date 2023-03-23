YMCA Camp Piomingo accepting summer registrations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - YMCA said it is now accepting registrations for this year’s Camp Piomingo overnight summer camp.

YMCA Camp Piomingo is located in the woods of Otter Creek Park in Meade County, offering kids from age 6-16 the chance to experience nature walks, horseback riding, swimming, and crafts while making new friends.

The organization said the camp program runs from June 11 to August 5 and offers daily artistic, athletic and team-based activities.

This year, YMCA Camp Piomingo is welcoming a new executive director, Kim Green, who has 16 years of experience with the YMCA, the great outdoors and camping, according to a release.

YMCA said it is also hiring part-time positions for its Summer Day Camps and Camp Piomingo, including camp counselors, group leaders, assistant directors and more.

For more information on YMCA Camp Piomingo, click or tap here.

