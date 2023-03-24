ALERT DAY: Heavy rain continues with concerns of flooding

ALERT DAYS

FRIDAY (3/24/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLOOD WATCH: Until 2pm Saturday

SEVERE THREAT: Strong storms possible late tonight/early Saturday - damaging winds main threat

SATURDAY: Windy with gusts near 45 MPH

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plenty of rain, some heavy at times, continues in today’s forecast; flash and river flooding remains a concern.

A FLOOD WATCH will be in effect throughout the day. Remember, never drive through a water-covered or flooded roadway. Turn around, don’t drown!

Strong thunderstorms are possible tonight into tomorrow morning; flooding and damaging winds are the main threats. Rainfall totals between two and four inches are still expected.

Showers exit the region early Saturday; clouds will gradually clear tomorrow morning. It will be windy Saturday; gusts near 45 MPH are possible.

As the cold front sweeps through, temperatures fall into the 50s for the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night as temperatures fall into the 30s.

