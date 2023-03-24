ALERT DAY: Heavy rain, flooding concerns increase tonight

ALERT DAYS

THROUGH TONIGHT - 3/24/23

WEATHER HEADLINES

ALERT DAY: Additional heavy rain and storms tonight

Severe weather threat stays to our southwest with a few strong storms overnight for WAVE Country

WIND ADVISORY: Saturday 4 a.m. - 5 p.m. as winds gust up to 45 mph

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain will continue this evening and even amp up heading toward midnight as an area of low pressure arrives. Additional rainfall of 1″-2″ will bring rainfall totals up to 2″-4″. A few stronger storms are also possible in Southern Kentucky late tonight.

As the Flood Watch ends early Saturday we’ll see a Wind Advisory kick in. Gusts up to 45 MPH will happen in the wake of this system. We’ll also see the clouds break up after some morning sprinkles. We’ll be in the 50s early, fallling into the 40s later on.

We’ll be partly cloudy Saturday night as temperatures fall into the 30s. Winds will start to relax during this time.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend with highs in the 60s and partly sunny skies.

After Saturday’s gusty winds, the second half of our weekend will feature a much calmer forecast. Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

We’ll see the chance of a few stray, light showers early in the week with highs hovering near the 60° mark. Our next best shot at seeing rain and even a few storms will take place next Friday.

