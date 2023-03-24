Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. 9-month-old

Kayson Osiah Monk
Kayson Osiah Monk(Greensboro Police)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - Police are searching for a missing 9-month-old boy in North Carolina.

The Greensboro Police Department says Kayson Osiah Monk has brown eyes and brown curly hair. He weighs 30 pounds.

The boy was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants, and a gray jacket.

He is believed to be with Deon Lamar Monk in a burgundy or red Saturn Vue with a North Carolina license tag. The vehicle has a broken rear window.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2435.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Hudson
Former Bardstown CFO sent to federal prison for stealing more than $700K in city funds
One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
LMPD told to temporarily stop enforcing street racing ordinance
Poppie Kirchgessner
Louisville parents welcome newborn daughter following tragic loss of two children
The crash on Mudd Lane happened on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Identity released of Louisville man who died after head-on crash with JCPS bus
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to police activity
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to shooting

Latest News

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Appeals court blocks COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US government workers
This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat...
Utah bans kids from social media without parental permission
Authorities in Florida say Deputy Michael Milmerstadt has suffered a serious brain injury.
‘Deep sadness’: Deputy on life support after suffering brain injury while training
The FBI works on the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials...
Authorities: Suspect fatally shot during rescue of migrants