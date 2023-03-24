Baseball team of veterans creates custom bourbon at Barrels & Billets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of a Louisville non-profit baseball team featuring veterans appeared at a downtown Louisville bourbon shop to debut a custom bourbon.

Players with the Louisville Slugger Warriors, a charity organization baseball team featuring veteran amputees, appeared at Barrels & Billets in downtown Louisville on Friday for a blending event.

The bourbon is scheduled to be sold starting Memorial Day weekend and will feature a custom label, according to a release.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the charity team.

“It’s very impressive to watch our team play, baseball’s hard enough,” Matt Kinsey with the Louisville Slugger Warriors said. “I was a baseball instructor for nine years. It’s a hard enough sport as it is, let alone going out there with an amputation or physical disability and competing against able-bodied people.”

The Louisville Slugger Warriors is the only nationally sponsored amputee baseball team, consisting of U.S. military veterans, active-duty personnel, wounded warriors as well as current and former amputee college baseball players.

For more information on the Louisville Slugger Warriors, click or tap here. More information on Barrels & Billets can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.