Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Baseball team of veterans creates custom bourbon at Barrels & Billets

Members of a Louisville non-profit baseball team featuring veterans appeared at a downtown...
Members of a Louisville non-profit baseball team featuring veterans appeared at a downtown Louisville bourbon shop to debut a custom bourbon.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of a Louisville non-profit baseball team featuring veterans appeared at a downtown Louisville bourbon shop to debut a custom bourbon.

Players with the Louisville Slugger Warriors, a charity organization baseball team featuring veteran amputees, appeared at Barrels & Billets in downtown Louisville on Friday for a blending event.

The bourbon is scheduled to be sold starting Memorial Day weekend and will feature a custom label, according to a release.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the charity team.

“It’s very impressive to watch our team play, baseball’s hard enough,” Matt Kinsey with the Louisville Slugger Warriors said. “I was a baseball instructor for nine years. It’s a hard enough sport as it is, let alone going out there with an amputation or physical disability and competing against able-bodied people.”

The Louisville Slugger Warriors is the only nationally sponsored amputee baseball team, consisting of U.S. military veterans, active-duty personnel, wounded warriors as well as current and former amputee college baseball players.

For more information on the Louisville Slugger Warriors, click or tap here. More information on Barrels & Billets can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-71 North closed due to critical injury accident
Louisville motorcyclist killed in deadly crash on I-71 North identified
One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
LMPD told to temporarily stop enforcing street racing ordinance
Ryan Gilkey said he had been having a rough day at work and bought the 500X scratch-off at...
‘I haven’t stopped shaking’: Bullitt County man wins $50K from Ky. Lottery scratch-off
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to police activity
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to shooting
Clarksville police started the pursuit of a stolen vehicle and now the crash is being...
2 minors injured after stolen car crashes into Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Louisville

Latest News

Pet lovers who are looking to update vaccinations for their furry friends can do so for free at...
Free pet vaccination event happening in Louisville this weekend
Many Muslims observe Ramadan by fasting from sunup to sundown.
Muslims around the world begin fasting for Ramadan
Chaudry talks with WAVE Now anchor Maira Ansari to discuss Ramadan traditions and the Muslim...
FULL INTERVIEW: Zainab Chaudry from the Council on American-Islamic Relations speaks on Ramadan
YMCA said the camp program runs from June 11 to August 5 and offers daily artistic, athletic...
YMCA Camp Piomingo accepting summer registrations