BLOG: Alert Day coverage continues as flood watch remains in place throughout WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s an Alert Day for Friday. Get the latest right now livestreaming WAVE News Sunrise until 7 a.m. before heading out for the Friday morning commute.

The WAVE Storm Tracking Team is updating information on the weather in WAVE Country throughout the day.

Check out WAVE Closings for any information on schools or organizations being delayed or closed for the day.

Download the WAVE Weather App for the updates during the day.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.