Bullets found in toilet at Tully Elementary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three bullets were found in a toilet at Tully Elementary School Friday.

According to Jefferson County Public Schools, some students found the bullets in the restroom and informed staff of the incident. A temporary increase to security of the building was put into place.

JCPS Police brought a canine unit to search for any possible weapon that might have been in the school. Nothing was found.

JCPS appreciates the students for using the “see something, say something” rule and letting staff know what they had found.

Staff did not provide details on how the bullets go into the school.

