Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Central High School student honored by LMPD for heroic life-saving act

Nylaia Carter
Nylaia Carter(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Central High School student whose quick response saved the life of a gunshot victim was honored by Louisville Metro’s Police Department on Friday.

Nylaia Carter was honored with the Distinguished Citizen Service Award for the heroic actions she took along with her dad following a shooting on August 31.

(Story continues below)

Carter saw a man who had been shot down on the sidewalk in the 900 block of West Chestnut.

She immediately began providing emergency medical care, using her sweatshirt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until paramedics arrived.

“Her immediate actions directly led to the best survival chances of the victim with her and first responder efforts combined,” the lead detective of the case said. “Her actions this day reflected extreme courage, selfless service, and great credit upon herself and the city.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-71 North closed due to critical injury accident
Louisville motorcyclist killed in deadly crash on I-71 North identified
One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
LMPD told to temporarily stop enforcing street racing ordinance
Ryan Gilkey said he had been having a rough day at work and bought the 500X scratch-off at...
‘I haven’t stopped shaking’: Bullitt County man wins $50K from Ky. Lottery scratch-off
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to police activity
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to shooting
Clarksville police started the pursuit of a stolen vehicle and now the crash is being...
2 minors injured after stolen car crashes into Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Louisville

Latest News

Goodwill Industries of Kentucky commemorated the grand opening of its new opportunity center...
Goodwill hosts ribbon cutting for new South Louisville Opportunity Center
NULU Bock Fest & Wurst Fest returns for 2023 celebration
Parade travels around Louisville and Jefferson County on April 1.
Month-long Ky. Derby Festival celebration kicks off with Zoeller Pump Company Touring parade
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Heavy rain continues with concerns of flooding