duPont Manual High School hold multicultural fair

The event kicked off with a parade of flags followed by dances and food from various countries and cultures.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at duPont Manual High School in Louisville got to take a trip around the world on Friday without leaving their campus.

The school held a multicultural fair.

The event kicked off with a parade of flags followed by dances and food from various countries and cultures.

“We want to make sure that they all feel like they belong,” Manual High School Assistant Principal Paula Boggs said. “So we want to give them an opportunity to showcase their individualism and anything about their culture and to help show how diverse we are, so it’s very important.”

This is the school’s fourth annual multicultural fair.

Manual’s student body is made up of people from 47 different countries.

