Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Father of Parkland school shooting victim arrested during House hearing

The parents of Joaquin Oliver were removed Thursday from a House committee meeting. (Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The father of a teen who died in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting was arrested at the capitol Thursday for disrupting a hearing on strengthening access to guns.

The Republican chairman of the subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs, Rep. Pat Fallon, ordered the removal, first, of Patricia Oliver.

She then accuses gun rights advocates of taking away her son, Joaquin, who died in the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

Fallon then orders the removal of her husband, Manuel.

What’s not on the video is Capitol Police pinning Manuel Oliver to the ground outside the chamber and arresting him.

That happened as fellow gun safety advocates chanted, “He’s not violent.”

At some point, Fallon compared the demonstrators to Jan. 6 rioters, drawing ire from Democrats on the panel.

The hearing was called, “ATF’s assault on the Second Amendment: When is enough enough?”

Joaquin Oliver was one of 17 people who died because of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. He was 17 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-71 North closed due to critical injury accident
Louisville motorcyclist killed in deadly crash on I-71 North identified
One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
LMPD told to temporarily stop enforcing street racing ordinance
Ryan Gilkey said he had been having a rough day at work and bought the 500X scratch-off at...
‘I haven’t stopped shaking’: Bullitt County man wins $50K from Ky. Lottery scratch-off
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to police activity
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to shooting
Clarksville police started the pursuit of a stolen vehicle and now the crash is being...
2 minors injured after stolen car crashes into Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Louisville

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his office at...
Biden, Trudeau to hold talks on migration, Haiti and more
Parade travels around Louisville and Jefferson County on April 1.
Month-long Ky. Derby Festival celebration kicks off with Zoeller Pump Company Touring parade
A boat and houseboat float submerged at Jack London Aquatic Center after the boat from a...
Another strong storm likely for California next week
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker