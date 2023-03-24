Free pet vaccination event happening in Louisville this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pet lovers who are looking to update vaccinations for their furry friends can do so for free at a Louisville pet vaccination event this Saturday.

Animal Care Society, located at 12207 Westport Road, is providing free vaccines on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The drive-thru event is offering vaccinations on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to a release.

The vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative, providing animal care partners with free resources to help pets in need.

“It is heartbreaking when any pet suffers or dies from a disease that could have been prevented,” Susanne Kogut, Petco Love President said in a release. “It is further exacerbated when unvaccinated pets come into busy shelter kennels, where these deadly diseases can spread quickly, resulting in multiple deaths, skyrocketing expenses, and hindering saving pet lives. By creating greater awareness and making this crucial preventative care more accessible to pets not currently receiving these lifesaving vaccines, we can prevent the dangerous spread of disease.”

Animal Care Society said it hopes to vaccinate around 300 pets during Saturday’s event.

For more information about vaccine distribution, contact Animal Care Society at (502) 426-6303.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.