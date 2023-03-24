Goodwill hosts ribbon cutting for new South Louisville Opportunity Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Goodwill Industries of Kentucky commemorated the grand opening of its new opportunity center for employment and education services.

The new South Louisville Opportunity Center is located at 6201 Preston Highway to help provide holistic resources to communities that need them the most.

Goodwill said the new center will offer job-readiness programs, career coaching, digital skill education and more.

One of the people who spoke during Friday’s grand opening is an employee of Goodwill and used to be homeless.

Pharra Burleson spoke about her journey, from carrying a garbage bag downtown filled with her belongings, to climbing the ladder in the company.

“Let me tell y’all something about career coaches, they’re critical, they’re vital, they’re necessary to move through this thing called life,” Burleson said. “And they’ll hold your hand, they’ll get you bus passes, they will get you Kroger cards, they’ll put you in housing. I’m not joking, this is serious business. Get in their pocket.”

Goodwill provides programs, classes and community partner presentations throughout the week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, click or tap here.

