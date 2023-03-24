Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Goodwill hosts ribbon cutting for new South Louisville Opportunity Center

Goodwill Industries of Kentucky commemorated the grand opening of its new opportunity center...
Goodwill Industries of Kentucky commemorated the grand opening of its new opportunity center for employment and education services.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Goodwill Industries of Kentucky commemorated the grand opening of its new opportunity center for employment and education services.

The new South Louisville Opportunity Center is located at 6201 Preston Highway to help provide holistic resources to communities that need them the most.

Goodwill said the new center will offer job-readiness programs, career coaching, digital skill education and more.

One of the people who spoke during Friday’s grand opening is an employee of Goodwill and used to be homeless.

Pharra Burleson spoke about her journey, from carrying a garbage bag downtown filled with her belongings, to climbing the ladder in the company.

“Let me tell y’all something about career coaches, they’re critical, they’re vital, they’re necessary to move through this thing called life,” Burleson said. “And they’ll hold your hand, they’ll get you bus passes, they will get you Kroger cards, they’ll put you in housing. I’m not joking, this is serious business. Get in their pocket.”

Goodwill provides programs, classes and community partner presentations throughout the week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-71 North closed due to critical injury accident
Louisville motorcyclist killed in deadly crash on I-71 North identified
One person was hurt in a shooting in Portland on July 2, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
LMPD told to temporarily stop enforcing street racing ordinance
Ryan Gilkey said he had been having a rough day at work and bought the 500X scratch-off at...
‘I haven’t stopped shaking’: Bullitt County man wins $50K from Ky. Lottery scratch-off
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to police activity
I-264 West near Breckenridge Lane closed due to shooting
Clarksville police started the pursuit of a stolen vehicle and now the crash is being...
2 minors injured after stolen car crashes into Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Louisville

Latest News

Nylaia Carter
Central High School student honored by LMPD for heroic life-saving act
NULU Bock Fest & Wurst Fest returns for 2023 celebration
Parade travels around Louisville and Jefferson County on April 1.
Month-long Ky. Derby Festival celebration kicks off with Zoeller Pump Company Touring parade
Luna, a 2-year-old black Labrador, recently joined the team at Norton Children’s Cancer...
Norton Children’s Hospital welcomes facility support dog Luna