Louisville City FC preps for home opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’ve been missing the action at Lynn Family Stadium, then we have good news.

Lou City is getting ready for its first home match of the season this weekend.

“They come out they’re young, they got a lot of energy, they’re gonna come out and they’re wounded right now, that’s what Danny keeps reminding us,” Lou City defender Amadou Dia said. “They’re wounded, they lost the last couple of games so they’re going to come out with nothing to lose and they’re going to give it their all so we can’t just be complacent. Make sure we bring the fight and make sure we come to work and don’t get complacent like Danny keeps telling us.”

The boys in purple need you to come out this Saturday at 3 p.m. for their matchup against El Paso Locomotive FC.

The team said that attendance hasn’t been great for the last few home openers, and they want us to help change that.

