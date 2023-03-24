Man in hospital after shooting in Algonquin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood Thursday night, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

LMPD received a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Patton Court around 11 p.m., Smiley said.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. Officials said his injuries were non-life threatening.

The man was transported to UofL Hospital for treatment.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.